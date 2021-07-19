Former Tiger James Wiseman helping to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Wiseman, celebrity shoe designer Sierato, and graphic designer Evan Patrick offer a customized pair of Deadpool-themed Nike sneakers with his signature to auction.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that he's in the NBA, former Memphis Tigers basketball player James Wiseman is making good on a promise he made to his mother to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Wiseman partnered with celebrity shoe designer Sierato and graphic designer Evan Patrick to customize a pair of Deadpool-themed Nike sneakers with his signature to auction off. The winning bidder will also receive an NFT, or non-fungible token, based on the custom shoes. NFTs are unique digital items bought and sold online and tracked using a crypto-currency wallet.

Bidding on the shoes is now open and ends Friday. All proceeds from the auction will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, marking the first time the hospital has received proceeds from an NFT auction.