Going to a Memphis Tigers home football game? You’ll have plenty of elbow room

The University of Memphis announced a “12-foot social distancing seating model” for home football games at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you have tickets to a Memphis Tigers football game, you’ll have plenty of elbow room at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Thursday the U of M announced that they will implement a “12-foot social distancing seating model.” That means spectators will be separated by 12 feet in all directions.

Earlier this month, the school announced that tailgating will not be allowed, including on Tiger lane. Today, Ole Miss said that it is prohibiting tailgating. Earlier, the University of Tennessee also stopped tailgating before it started.

All of these measures are in response to the coronavirus.