How you can help choose the can for Grind City Brewing Company's new Tiger Tail beer

Grind City Brewery has partnered with the Memphis Tigers to create a new craft malt liquor.
Credit: Memphis Tigers Athletics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Want to help pick a new can design for the Memphis Tigers’ official craft beer?

Grind City Brewery has partnered with the Tigers to create a new craft malt liquor.

For the month of February, you can vote whether the can should be blue, black, or gray.

Voting is *in-person* at Grind City Brewery. Owners say all you have to do is use your phone to scan the QR code on the posters in the taproom.

There's also a chance to win some prizes, including merchandise, beer, and a signed basketball by head coach Penny Hardaway.

Winning can designs will be available this spring.
