MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are the Memphis Tigers could be on their way to a national title?

The number 1 recruit for the Class of 2022 - Jalen Duren - announced Friday he's committing to Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway.

Duren has reclassified to the Class of 2021 so he will take the court this fall for the Tigers.

The question still remaining is whether he'll bring another 5-star prospect with him - Emoni Bates.