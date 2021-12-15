Meet the 14 new athletes to join the Memphis Tigers

The Memphis Tigers football team gained 14 players during the Early Signing Period

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield announced Wednesday afternoon that 14 student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Memphis Tigers in 2022.

The class includes 10 high school seniors and four college transfers. The group includes five offensive players and nine defensive players.

“The Memphis Football program just got a lot better today,” said Silverfield. “We are excited about the addition of these great student-athletes. These young men will have bright futures on the football field, in the classroom and in our community. The future here is very bright”.

The 2021 early period signing class features three student-athletes from Tennessee, three from Alabama, two from Georgia and Florida, and one each from Arkansas, California, Mississippi and Kansas.

Among the signees are three defensive backs, three defensive linemen, three linebackers, two offensive linemen, one running back, one tight end and one quarterback.

Today was a great day for the future of the Memphis Football program! pic.twitter.com/M4ms785hNz — Ryan Silverfield (@RSilverfield) December 15, 2021

Meet the Players:

Antwain Barham - Milan, Tenn. | Milan HS

Linebacker | 6 foot 2 inches tall | 210 pounds

Three-star prospect by Rivals

No. 1,234 overall recruit by 247Sports

Ranked as the 72nd best linebacker in the nation, 30th best overall prospect in the state, and 430th best recruit in the region by ESPN

2020 All-West Tennessee Second Team

Recorded 86 tackles, forced three fumbles and had an interception as a junior

Dedrick Bell - Pensacola, Fla. | Pensacola HS

Defensive Back | 6 foot 3 inches tall | 178 pounds

Three-star prospect and No. 1,674 overall recruit by 247Sports

Ranked as the 114th best safety in the nation, 186th best overall prospect in the state and the 580th best recruit in the region by ESPN

Four-year letterman in both football and track

Tallied 15 solo tackles and five pass breakups

Davion Carter - Pearl, Miss. | Northwest CC

Offensive Line | 6 foot 2 inches tall | 290 pounds

Three-star defensive lineman by 247Sports coming out of high school in 2021

Was the No. 1,261 overall recruit, 152nd best defensive lineman and the 189th ranked player in Texas by 247Sports

First Team All-MAAC

North Division OL MVP.

Tevin Carter - Memphis, Tenn. | PURE Youth HS

Quarterback | 6 foot 3 inches tall | 230 pounds

Three-star quarterback by Rivals

Ranked the 20th best pro-style quarterback in the nation and the 17th ranked player in the state

Three-star prospect and No. 600 overall recruit by 247Sports

Ranked the 370th best recruit in the region by ESPN

QB Elite 11 finalist with 24 college offers

Selected for AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star game

2,204 career passing yards with 29 career touchdowns

Three-time All-State

Eric Gaston - Antioch, Tenn. | Cane Ridge HS

Defensive Line | 6 foot 5 inches tall | 270 pounds

Three-star prospect by Rivals

Also ranked as the 31st best overall prospect in the state

No. 986 overall recruit by 247Sports

Ranked as the 94th best defensive end in the nation and the 475th best recruit in the region by ESPN

Hume Award finalist

Four-year letterman in both football and basketball

Tallied 41 tackles, five sacks and eight TFLs

Trevor Hardy - Alabaster, Ala. | Thompson HS

Defensive Back | 6 foot 2 inches tall | 175 pounds

Three-star safety by Rivals

Ranked the 35th player in the state

No. 1133 overall recruit by 247Sports

ranked the 82nd best safety in the nation and the 544th best recruit in the region by ESPN

Two-time state champion

MVP in state championship game

Totaled 28 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups

Anthony Landphere - San Mateo, Calif. | College of San Mateo

Tight End | 6 foot 5 inches tall | 253 pounds

Three-star JUCO tight end by 247Sports

43rd overall JUCO prospect in the country, second ranked tight end and fourth JUCO player in California by 247Sports

Three-star prospect and 81st overall tight end out of high school in 2019 by 247Sports

Bay 6 All-League

Recorded 13 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown

Kyndall McKenzie - Little Rock, Ark. | Parkview Magnet HS

Offensive Line | 6 foot 2 inches tall | 305 pounds

Three-star prospect and No. 1,697 overall recruit by 247Sports

Ranked as the 82nd best guard in the nation, 16th best overall prospect in the state and the 618th best recruit in the region by ESPN

6A All-State

91% grade rate this past season

87 knockdown blocks

Added 38 tackles, five TFLs and a forced fumble on defense

AJ Odom - Oakman, Ala. | Oakman HS

Linebacker | 6 foot 3 inches tall | 210 pounds

Three-star prospect by Rivals

Ranked the 30th best overall prospect in the state

No. 989 overall recruit by 247Sports

Ranked the 98th best linebacker in the by 247Sports

Ranked the 505th best recruit in the region by ESPN

Region 6 Defensive Player of the Year

Daily Mountain Eagle Defensive Player of the Year

First-Team All-State

Ladarian Paulk - Apopka, Fla. | Fort Scott CC

Defensive Back | 6 foot 2 inches tall | 190 pounds

All-KJCCC Honorable Mention

Recorded 17 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown

Warren Peeples - Highland, Kan. | Highlands CC

Linebacker | 6 foot 2 inches tall | 225 pounds

All-KJCCC First Team Defense

Tallied 42 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, 14 TFL’s, two forced fumbled and one fumble recovery

James Quinnelly- Daphne, Ala. | Daphne HS

Defensive Line | 6 foot 5 inches tall | 275 pounds

Three-star prospect and No. 1,403 overall recruit by 247Sports

Ranked the 45th-best recruit in Alabama by 247Sports

Ranked as the 114th best defensive lineman in the nation and the 531st best recruit in the region by ESPN

2022 Future Senior Bowl prospect

First Team All-County

First Team All-Coastal

Named to All-State Team as well as the North vs. South All-Star Game

Racked up 60 tackles, six TFLs and six sacks

Sutton Smith - Marietta, Ga. | Walton HS

Running Back | 5 foot 10 inches tall | 180 pounds

Three-star prospect by Rivals

Ranked as the 96th best overall prospect in the state

Three-star prospect and No. 1,238th overall recruit by 247Sports

Ranked as the 82nd best running back in the nation and the 456th best recruit in the region

2021 GMSAA All-Star West Division

Rushed for 748 yards on 140 carries this season

Added 15 rushing touchdowns, 363 receiving yards

Joshua White - Ellenwood, Ga. | Cedar Grove HS

Defensive Line | 6 foot 4 inches tall | 275 pounds