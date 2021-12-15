Meet the 14 new athletes to join the Memphis Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield announced Wednesday afternoon that 14 student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Memphis Tigers in 2022.
The class includes 10 high school seniors and four college transfers. The group includes five offensive players and nine defensive players.
“The Memphis Football program just got a lot better today,” said Silverfield. “We are excited about the addition of these great student-athletes. These young men will have bright futures on the football field, in the classroom and in our community. The future here is very bright”.
The 2021 early period signing class features three student-athletes from Tennessee, three from Alabama, two from Georgia and Florida, and one each from Arkansas, California, Mississippi and Kansas.
Among the signees are three defensive backs, three defensive linemen, three linebackers, two offensive linemen, one running back, one tight end and one quarterback.
Meet the Players:
Antwain Barham - Milan, Tenn. | Milan HS
Linebacker | 6 foot 2 inches tall | 210 pounds
- Three-star prospect by Rivals
- No. 1,234 overall recruit by 247Sports
- Ranked as the 72nd best linebacker in the nation, 30th best overall prospect in the state, and 430th best recruit in the region by ESPN
- 2020 All-West Tennessee Second Team
- Recorded 86 tackles, forced three fumbles and had an interception as a junior
Dedrick Bell - Pensacola, Fla. | Pensacola HS
Defensive Back | 6 foot 3 inches tall | 178 pounds
- Three-star prospect and No. 1,674 overall recruit by 247Sports
- Ranked as the 114th best safety in the nation, 186th best overall prospect in the state and the 580th best recruit in the region by ESPN
- Four-year letterman in both football and track
- Tallied 15 solo tackles and five pass breakups
Davion Carter - Pearl, Miss. | Northwest CC
Offensive Line | 6 foot 2 inches tall | 290 pounds
- Three-star defensive lineman by 247Sports coming out of high school in 2021
- Was the No. 1,261 overall recruit, 152nd best defensive lineman and the 189th ranked player in Texas by 247Sports
- First Team All-MAAC
- North Division OL MVP.
Tevin Carter - Memphis, Tenn. | PURE Youth HS
Quarterback | 6 foot 3 inches tall | 230 pounds
- Three-star quarterback by Rivals
- Ranked the 20th best pro-style quarterback in the nation and the 17th ranked player in the state
- Three-star prospect and No. 600 overall recruit by 247Sports
- Ranked the 370th best recruit in the region by ESPN
- QB Elite 11 finalist with 24 college offers
- Selected for AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star game
- 2,204 career passing yards with 29 career touchdowns
- Three-time All-State
Eric Gaston - Antioch, Tenn. | Cane Ridge HS
Defensive Line | 6 foot 5 inches tall | 270 pounds
- Three-star prospect by Rivals
- Also ranked as the 31st best overall prospect in the state
- No. 986 overall recruit by 247Sports
- Ranked as the 94th best defensive end in the nation and the 475th best recruit in the region by ESPN
- Hume Award finalist
- Four-year letterman in both football and basketball
- Tallied 41 tackles, five sacks and eight TFLs
Trevor Hardy - Alabaster, Ala. | Thompson HS
Defensive Back | 6 foot 2 inches tall | 175 pounds
- Three-star safety by Rivals
- Ranked the 35th player in the state
- No. 1133 overall recruit by 247Sports
- ranked the 82nd best safety in the nation and the 544th best recruit in the region by ESPN
- Two-time state champion
- MVP in state championship game
- Totaled 28 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups
Anthony Landphere - San Mateo, Calif. | College of San Mateo
Tight End | 6 foot 5 inches tall | 253 pounds
- Three-star JUCO tight end by 247Sports
- 43rd overall JUCO prospect in the country, second ranked tight end and fourth JUCO player in California by 247Sports
- Three-star prospect and 81st overall tight end out of high school in 2019 by 247Sports
- Bay 6 All-League
- Recorded 13 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown
Kyndall McKenzie - Little Rock, Ark. | Parkview Magnet HS
Offensive Line | 6 foot 2 inches tall | 305 pounds
- Three-star prospect and No. 1,697 overall recruit by 247Sports
- Ranked as the 82nd best guard in the nation, 16th best overall prospect in the state and the 618th best recruit in the region by ESPN
- 6A All-State
- 91% grade rate this past season
- 87 knockdown blocks
- Added 38 tackles, five TFLs and a forced fumble on defense
AJ Odom - Oakman, Ala. | Oakman HS
Linebacker | 6 foot 3 inches tall | 210 pounds
- Three-star prospect by Rivals
- Ranked the 30th best overall prospect in the state
- No. 989 overall recruit by 247Sports
- Ranked the 98th best linebacker in the by 247Sports
- Ranked the 505th best recruit in the region by ESPN
- Region 6 Defensive Player of the Year
- Daily Mountain Eagle Defensive Player of the Year
- First-Team All-State
Ladarian Paulk - Apopka, Fla. | Fort Scott CC
Defensive Back | 6 foot 2 inches tall | 190 pounds
- All-KJCCC Honorable Mention
- Recorded 17 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown
Warren Peeples - Highland, Kan. | Highlands CC
Linebacker | 6 foot 2 inches tall | 225 pounds
- All-KJCCC First Team Defense
- Tallied 42 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, 14 TFL’s, two forced fumbled and one fumble recovery
James Quinnelly- Daphne, Ala. | Daphne HS
Defensive Line | 6 foot 5 inches tall | 275 pounds
- Three-star prospect and No. 1,403 overall recruit by 247Sports
- Ranked the 45th-best recruit in Alabama by 247Sports
- Ranked as the 114th best defensive lineman in the nation and the 531st best recruit in the region by ESPN
- 2022 Future Senior Bowl prospect
- First Team All-County
- First Team All-Coastal
- Named to All-State Team as well as the North vs. South All-Star Game
- Racked up 60 tackles, six TFLs and six sacks
Sutton Smith - Marietta, Ga. | Walton HS
Running Back | 5 foot 10 inches tall | 180 pounds
- Three-star prospect by Rivals
- Ranked as the 96th best overall prospect in the state
- Three-star prospect and No. 1,238th overall recruit by 247Sports
- Ranked as the 82nd best running back in the nation and the 456th best recruit in the region
- 2021 GMSAA All-Star West Division
- Rushed for 748 yards on 140 carries this season
- Added 15 rushing touchdowns, 363 receiving yards
Joshua White - Ellenwood, Ga. | Cedar Grove HS
Defensive Line | 6 foot 4 inches tall | 275 pounds
- Four-star prospect by Rivals
- Also ranked as the 17th best defensive line recruit in the nation and the 29th best overall prospect in the state
- No. 395 overall recruit by 247Sports
- Ranked as the 213th best recruit in the region by ESPN
- 2020 First Team All-Region 5A