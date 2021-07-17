A place to lay their heads | Children surprised with new beds at mini-sports camp with the Memphis Tigers

Youth Villages, Memphis Athletic Ministries, and Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream program arranged the giveaway at the University of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 50 children in Memphis have a new place to lay their heads. They were surprised Saturday with new beds, pillows, and blankets.

Several organizations, including Youth Villages, Memphis Athletic Ministries and Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream program, arranged the giveaway inside the Billy J Murphy Athletics Complex at the University of Memphis.

The kids were there for a mini-sports camp, and met Memphis Tigers assistant football coach Anthony Jones first.



“It warms my heart anytime you get a chance to work with the youth of our city. Anytime you get to see the joy on their faces when you get to help provide bed for them or for the less fortunate. It always warms your heart,” said Jones.

After meeting Jones, the children headed into the Tigers indoor practice field, where the 50 beds were set up, all for them. 50 more beds are being delivered to children with Youth Villages and Memphis Athletic Ministries as part of Ashley HomeStore's 100-bed donation.

Believing every child deserves the gift of sleep, the national Hope to Dream program has provided a fresh, new bed to more than 110,000 children in need.

This marks the sixth year Ashley HomeStore has presented a Hope to Dream event with the University of Memphis.

Several Memphis Tigers also spent their Saturday morning teaching and helping these kids as well as part of the camp.

In response to the concerns and needs raised by young people, Congress provided immediate relief of $400 million in Pandemic Relief funds. If you are or were a foster youth up to the age of 26, visit the link to connect with your state and receive funds. https://t.co/UyOj0nFQ1j pic.twitter.com/WYDzfV0JYA — Youth Villages (@youthvillages) July 15, 2021