Memphis Football welcomes new Defensive Coordinator

Head Coach Ryan Silverfield welcomes Ohio State's Matt Barnes as the program's new Defensive Coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, University of Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield announced that Matt Barnes has been hired as the new Defensive Coordinator.

Barnes comes from Ohio State after three seasons. In 2021, he was the secondary coach for the Buckeyes.

"Matt Barnes is one of the brightest young defensive minds in college football," Silverfield remarked. "He has served as an interim defensive coordinator at two Big 10 programs with great success. Matt is a fantastic teacher and we are excited for his family to join us here in Memphis."

Barnes will be bringing 13 years of coaching experience to Memphis.

"My family and I are so excited to be joining the Memphis football family," Barnes said. "We are so impressed with the culture that Coach Silverfield has built and what the city has to offer."