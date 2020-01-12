A Memphis Tiger football player has been named in the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Davey O’Brien Foundation has announced Memphis senior quarterback Brady White is one of 35 players included in the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020.
White is Memphis’ all-time leader in career passing touchdowns with 83 and needs just 304 passing yards to set that school career record. His 26 wins as a starting quarterback at Memphis are also a program record.
A three-year starter for the Tigers, White has been especially impressive in key moments this season. He has helped lead Memphis (6-2, 4-2 AAC) to comeback victories in all four of its conference wins this season. He threw last-minute, game-winning touchdown passes in a 21-point comeback over UCF, the largest in school history, and a 13-point comeback over USF. His 14 second-half touchdown passes this season lead the nation.
A point scoring model was used to determine the quarterbacks in the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020. Points were awarded to players based on their overall performance as well as inclusion on the Davey O’Brien Preseason Watch List, weekly Great 8 lists and National Quarterback of the Week winners.
White is now an official candidate to win the 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. The current list of 35 quarterbacks will be trimmed to 16 semifinalists on Dec. 8 after voting from a national selection committee and fans.
Fan voting will be conducted via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The quarterback who receives the most fan votes on each platform will receive two extra committee votes during each round of the selection process.
To vote, fans must “like” the original post about the quarterback they wish to vote for on the Davey O’Brien Foundation social media accounts. First-round voting is now open.
Following the naming of the semifinalists, the next round of fan voting will take place from Dec. 8 to Dec. 20, with the three finalists named on Dec. 22. The final round of fan voting will occur from Dec. 22 until Dec. 30. The winner will be announced on Jan. 7 during the 30th annual Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.
Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020
- Connor Bazelak, Missouri, Fr., 6-3, 215, Dayton, Ohio
- Ian Book, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-0, 206, El Dorado Hills, Calif.
- Shane Buechele, SMU, Sr., 6-1, 207, Arlington, Texas
- Matt Corral, Ole Miss, So., 6-1, 205, Ventura, Calif.
- Dustin Crum, Kent State, Sr., 6-3, 207, Grafton, Ohio
- Malik Cunningham, Louisville, Jr., 6-1, 200, Montgomery, Ala.
- Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Sr., 6-3, 225, Austin, Texas
- Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan, So., 6-1, 215, Maryland Heights, Mo.
- Justin Fields, Ohio State, Jr., 6-3, 228, Kennesaw, Ga.
- Dillon Gabriel, UCF, So., 6-0, 186, Mililani, Hawaii
- Frank Harris, UTSA, Jr., 6-0, 200, Schertz, Texas
- Sam Howell, North Carolina, So., 6-1, 225, Indian Trail, N.C.
- Mac Jones, Alabama, Jr., 6-3, 214, Jacksonville, Fla.
- Phil Jurkovec, Boston College, So., 6-5, 226, Pittsburgh, Pa.
- D’Eriq King, Miami, Sr., 5-11, 202, Manvel, Texas
- Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Jr., 6-6, 220, Cartersville, Ga.
- Levi Lewis, Louisiana, Sr., 5-10, 184, Baton Rouge, La.
- Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, Fr., 6-3, 200, Indian Trail, N.C.
- Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Sr., 6-3, 217, San Antonio, Texas
- Michael Penix Jr., Indiana, So., 6-3, 218, Tampa, Fla.
- Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh, Sr., 6-2, 220, Oakhurst, N.J.
- Brock Purdy, Iowa State, Jr., 6-1, 212, Gilbert, Ariz.
- Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, Fr., 6-1, 205, Phoenix, Ariz.
- Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, Jr., 6-4, 215, Louisville, Ky.
- Tyler Shough, Oregon, So., 6-5, 221, Chandler, Ariz.
- Kedon Slovis, USC, So., 6-2, 200, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Zach Smith, Tulsa, Sr., 6-3, 227, Grandview, Texas
- Nick Starkel, San Jose State, Sr., 6-3, 214, Argyle, Texas
- Carson Strong, Nevada, So., 6-4, 215, Vacaville, Calif.
- Zac Thomas, Appalachian State, Sr., 6-1, 210, Trussville, Ala.
- Kyle Trask, Florida, Sr., 6-5, 240, Manvel, Texas
- Grant Wells, Marshall, Fr., 6-2, 210, Charleston, W.Va.
- Brady White, Memphis, Sr., 6-3, 210, Santa Clarita, Calif.
- Malik Willis, Liberty, Jr., 6-1, 215, Atlanta, Ga.
- Zach Wilson, BYU, Jr., 6-3, 210, Draper, Utah