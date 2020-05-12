Memphis outlasts Central Arkansas, 85-68

Memphis returns to FedEx Forum to host Mississippi Valley State Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Exhale, Tigers fans. In the end, Memphis came away with the 85-68 victory over Central Arkansas.

They won, despite a six-point deficit in the second half of a game they came into as 29.5-point favorites.

The Tigers finally showed life, putting together a 15-0 run over four minutes and 54 second span, punctuated by an authoritative Landers Nolley II dunk off a DJ Jeffries steal and send.

Nolley led the game with his second-straight 23-point game on 6-of-17 shooting. A resurgent Jeffries contributed 15 points on an efficient 6-of-12 shooting.