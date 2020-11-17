Memphis placekicker Riley Patterson up for Senior CLASS Award

Patterson is joined by Memphis quarterback Brady White on the list of 30 candidates.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis placekicker Riley Patterson is among 30 FBS student-athletes selected as a candidate for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award.

Patterson is joined by Memphis quarterback Brady White on the list of 30 candidates. Memphis is one of three schools, along with Notre Dame and Iowa State, with two candidates among the 30.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Patterson is one of the most accomplished kickers in school history. He ranks first in career field goal percentage (79%), second in career points kicking (396) and third in career field goals made (57). He was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection last season and has been listed on the Lou Groza Award watch list for two consecutive seasons.

Off the field, Patterson served as a 2019 summer intern at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in the sports marketing department. He is a three-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team selection and has been a member of the Tiger 3.0 Club for five semesters.

To determine the overall Senior CLASS Award winner, the 30 candidates are narrowed to 10 finalists at the end of the regular season, and those names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system available to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs: community, classroom, character and competition. Along with the winner, the ten finalists will be awarded Senior CLASS Award first- or second-team honors.

The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the football bowl season in December. For more information on the candidates, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.