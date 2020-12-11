Memphis Tigers QB Brady White named finalists for National Football Foundation's 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy

Known as the Academic Heisman, the trophy goes to the college football player with the best combination of academics, community service & on-field performance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Football Foundation (NFF) has announced Memphis senior quarterback Brady White as one of 12 finalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy.

The Campbell Trophy, commonly known as the Academic Heisman, is presented to the college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance. White was selected as a finalist from a record number of 199 semifinalists.

As a finalist, White is also part of the 2020 National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Class, and will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The scholarship will increase to $25,000 for the Campbell Trophy winner.

White is currently a PhD candidate in liberal studies. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Arizona State and a master’s degree in sports commerce at the UofM.

The Santa Clarita, Calif., native was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and CoSIDA Academic All-District in 2019. He was a Dean’s List student at the UofM for the 2018 fall and 2019 spring semesters while earning his master’s degree in addition to being a Tiger 3.0 Club member for three consecutive semesters. At Arizona State, White was named to the 2016 PAC-12 Conference All-Academic first team.

White has also been a leader in community service for the Tigers during his time in Memphis. He has participated in many visits to local children’s hospitals, speaking engagements at local elementary schools and much more over the past three years.

During the pandemic, White participated in Zoom calls with the Memphis Youth Detention Center to speak with recently released juveniles in an effort to them navigate the transition from the center. He also recently helped form and create a plan for the Memphis football’s All-In Gratitude program, an initiative focused on 30 days of giving thanks during the month of November.

"I take a lot of pride in giving back and lending my time to impact other people. I don't want to make it about me because it's not. I remember being a kid and looking up to college and pro athletes. I understand that it means a lot. It's really cool, and I feel very fortunate and blessed to have that platform. I want to make sure I'm using it to leave a legacy beyond the field, especially in this city."

On the field, White has the most wins (24) as a Memphis starting quarterback in program history. He is tied for first in school history with 81 touchdown passes and ranks second in career passing yards (9,438).

White is tied for first in the FBS and leads the AAC with 22 touchdown passes this season. His second-half performances have been especially notable as he has led three comeback victories after the Tigers trailed at halftime. That includes a 21-point comeback over UCF, the largest in school history, and a 13-point comeback over the final four minutes against USF. White’s 14 second-half touchdown passes are No. 1 nationally, four more than any other quarterback in the FBS.

Campbell Trophy Finalists

Tyler Bradfield, LB, Grand Valley State (MI)

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

Jack Gibbens, LB, Abilene Christian

Ezra Gray, RB, Alabama State

Tyriq Harris, DE, Charlotte

Drew Himmelman, OT, Illinois State

Tyler Howerton, OL, Hampden-Sydney (VA)

Kekaula Kaniho, DB, Boise State

Brandon Kennedy, OL, Tennessee

Cameron Kinley, CB, Navy

Elijah Molden, DB, Washington

Brady White, QB, Memphis