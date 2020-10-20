Memphis redshirt freshman Tahj Washington named honorable mention Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week

Washington had a breakout performance in the Tigers' 50-49 victory over UCF last Saturday with seven catches for 131 yards, both career highs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis redshirt freshman wide receiver Tahj Washington has been named honorable mention Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week.

Washington had a breakout performance in the Tigers' 50-49 victory over UCF last Saturday with seven catches for 131 yards, both career highs. He played a significant role in Memphis' second-half rally from a 21-point deficit, the largest comeback in program history, with five catches for 117 yards over the final two quarters.

With Memphis trailing 49-44 late in the fourth quarter, Washington's career-long 52-yard reception off a shovel pass on fourth down moved the Tigers to the UCF 4-yard line with just 1:24 remaining. Memphis scored the game-winning touchdown three plays later. Washington's two-point conversion catch in the third quarter also proved to be one of the most important plays Saturday.

The Marshall, Texas, native saw limited action last season, appearing in four games and maintaining redshirt status. He entered this season with three career catches for 32 yards.

Memphis quarterback Brady White has been named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week, National Performer of the Week by the College Football Performance Awards and AAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He also made the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award's Great 8 list and was named a Manning Award Stars of the Week honoree.

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III was named to The American's Honor Roll after setting career highs with nine catches and 151 yards. Austin III also tied a career-high with two touchdown catches, including the game-winner with 1:08 remaining.