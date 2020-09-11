Memphis Quarterback Brady White named Offensive Player of the Week by AAC

Also, Memphis senior tight end Sean Dykes was named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis senior quarterback Brady White has been named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season after leading the Tigers to a 34-33 comeback victory over USF last Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.



White completed 30 of his 50 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns as Memphis rallied from a 33-20 deficit in the final four minutes and improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the AAC. The Tigers have now won 24 games with White as their starting quarterback, surpassing Lloyd Patterson (1975-78) for the most in school history. White also has 81 career touchdown passes, moving him into a tie with Danny Wimprine (2001-04) for the most in a career at Memphis.



"It's great to have the highest number of wins in program history, but the number isn't what matters," said White. "It’s the winning that matters. That's what I'm all about, and that's what this team is all about. I'm glad we got it done, but it's not me. My name gets the credit and that's awesome, but if only people knew half of how much goes into a win and how many people are involved in our program and on our staff. That is for everyone, not just me."

White is also among eight quarterbacks nationally named to the Manning Award Stars of the Week list. Fans can vote on the overall winner by visiting the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page. The winner of the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week will be announced Thursday at 11 a.m. when voting closes. Click here to vote.



Memphis senior tight end Sean Dykes was named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll. Dykes had seven receptions for a career-high 147 yards and two touchdowns. Six of his seven catches were third-down conversions, including both touchdowns. Dykes is the third tight end in Memphis history to eclipse 1,000 career receiving yards and is 40 yards shy of Joey Magnifico's program record at the position. This season, Dykes ranks No. 1 nationally among tight ends in third-down catches (12) and yards (212). His six touchdown catches are No. 1 in the AAC and tied for second nationally at his position.



"This is a resilient program," Dykes said. "We get taught to fight here and never give up. We all believe in each other. The coaches believe in the players and the players believe in the coaches. We really don't feel like there's a situation we can't come back from."



The victory over USF also set a Memphis record for consecutive home moves with 13, the fifth-longest active streak in the FBS.