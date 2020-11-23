x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Tiger's Den

Memphis Tiger Calvin Austin III named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll

Austin III ranks in the top 15 nationally in receiving yards (820), receiving yards per game (117), punt return yards (144) and receiving touchdowns (7) this season.
Credit: Matthew A. Smith
Wide Receiver Calvin Austin III (4) during the Memphis vs. Temple Football game on 10-24-2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Junior wide receiver Calvin Austin III has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll after helping lead Memphis to a 56-14 win over Stephen F. Austin last Saturday.

Austin III had 173 receiving yards on 10 catches, setting a new school record with his fifth consecutive game of at least 100 receiving yards. He also had a 64-yard punt return touchdown, the first for the Tigers since 2018 and the longest since 2015, and a 2-point conversion pass to tight end Sean Dykes. His 290 all-purpose yards Saturday rank sixth in Memphis single-game history.

"At Memphis, we have guys that can do so many different things," Austin III said. "We have a system built for playmakers. When you come here, you're going to be used in many ways to be able to fully show what you can do. It's basically a system where you can show you are a weapon."

Austin III ranks in the top 15 nationally in receiving yards (820), receiving yards per game (117), punt return yards (144) and receiving touchdowns (7) this season.

Related Articles