Memphis Tigers basketball 2020-21 season ticket process announced

Tickets for the public will go on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In order to adhere to Shelby County Health Department guidelines and the uncertainty surrounding schedules, the University of Memphis Athletics Department has announced that all men’s basketball tickets for the 2020-21 season will be sold on a single-game basis, as well as a 12-game pack.

TSF donors will receive first access to purchase single-game and 12-game packs. Those who originally purchased season tickets for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season will have their accounts credited to cover their 2021-22 men’s basketball season ticket and parking balance.

Like football, tickets will be distributed digitally to allow for a touchless experience while entering the game. Specific details, including how-to videos and instructions will be sent to fans who will have access to attending the game.

Season tickets for women’s basketball in the newly-renovated Elma Roane Fieldhouse are now on sale, please call the Memphis Ticket Office at 901.678.2331. Season tickets start at only $60. Limited single-game tickets will be available at a later date.