Memphis Tigers basketball assistant Tony Madlock named head coach at South Carolina State

The UofM alum was Penny Hardaway's first hire at Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis basketball assistant Tony Madlock is the new head coach at South Carolina State, the Bulldogs announced Thursday.

"I am excited to join the Bulldog family. I am looking forward to getting on campus and beginning a new era in Bulldog Basketball," Madlock said in the news release.

The 51-year-old has been with the Tigers for the last three seasons, coming on in Penny Hardaway's first week on the job. Madlock joined Hardaway, his teammate in then-Memphis State's run to the Elite Eight, after serving as interim head coach at Ole Miss in 2018.

"During this process we were able to look at a number of potential candidates," South Carolina State athletic director Stacy L. Danley said. "Tony Madlock, who I have had the opportunity to know and evaluate as a person and coach for over 10 years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, amazing pedigree, incredible understanding of what it takes to win, and experience as the architect of several national ranked recruiting classes. He is a teacher, evaluator, recruiter and first class coach. He is the kind of coach that I would want my son to play for."