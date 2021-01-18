Memphis Tigers basketball fans to return to FedExForum for games Thursday

Fans will be able to return to Memphis men’s basketball games at FedExForum with the same social distancing safety guidelines in place as earlier this season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beginning Thursday night against Wichita State, fans will be able to return to Memphis men’s basketball games at FedExForum with the same social distancing safety guidelines in place as earlier this season.

Ticketed seats inside FedExForum will remain appropriately spaced to allow for six feet of social distance between groups, and all guests, staff, vendors, and other attendees are required to wear a face mask at all times. Concessions will not be sold, and per FedExForum policy outside food and beverages are not allowed.

Doors will open one hour prior to tip-off. As was the case earlier this season, fans will need a parking pass to park in the FedExForum garage.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or by calling (901) 678-2331. Fans with existing season tickets or ticket packages can use their current tickets for upcoming games. For the rescheduled game against SMU on Tuesday, Jan. 26, fans should use their tickets from the original Jan. 14 date.

Thursday’s game against Wichita State is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.