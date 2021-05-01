Memphis Tigers basketball game against Central Florida postponed

The game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues associated with the Knights program, a source confirms to Local 24 Sports.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers men's basketball game, originally scheduled for Tuesday night at Central Florida, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues associated with the Knights program, a source confirms to Local 24.

The postponement marks the Tigers second consecutive game to be delayed due to the virus. Their January 2 game at Temple was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Owls program.

Memphis traveled to Orlando for the game Monday. Their next game is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14 against SMU at FedExForum.

UPDATE: (MEMPHIS TIGERS NEWS RELEASE) - Tonight’s Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at UCF has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contract tracing of student-athletes at UCF, the American Athletic Conference announced this afternoon.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.

This is the second-straight game the Tigers have had postponed due to a COVID-19 situation involving the opponent. Memphis was supposed to play at Temple Saturday morning, but that game was postponed as well.

Up next for Memphis is a return home to host SMU at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. The game can be seen on ESPNU. The Tigers are the only AAC school with just two home games in January. After the game against SMU, Memphis’ only other home game in the month is Jan. 21 against Wichita State.

Consistent with recommendations from local public health officials, Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis men’s basketball home games at FedExForum will be played without fans in attendance until further notice. For more information, please visit www.GoTigersGo.com.