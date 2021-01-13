Memphis Tigers basketball game against SMU postponed

Thursday's game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case and the ensuing contact tracing at SMU.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference announced today that Thursday’s Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedExForum against SMU has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case and the ensuing contact tracing at SMU.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.

This is the third-straight game Memphis (6-4, 2-1 AAC) has had postponed due to a COVID-19 situation involving the opposing team. The Tigers have not played since Dec. 29 after postponements at Temple (Jan. 2), at UCF (Jan. 5), and now against SMU.

The Tigers turn their attention to a Sunday afternoon game at Tulsa. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+. Memphis’ next home game is slated for Thursday, Jan. 21 against Wichita State at 6 p.m.

Consistent with recommendations from local public health officials, Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis men’s basketball home games at FedExForum will be played without fans in attendance until further notice. For more information, please visit www.GoTigersGo.com.