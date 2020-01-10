What you need to know about Memphis Tigers basketball season tickets for the upcoming season

Memphis Athletics announced that all season ticket renewals for Tigers basketball will be rolled over and credited for the 2021-2022 season.

Due to anticipated capacity restrictions for the upcoming 2020-2021 basketball season, Memphis Athletics announces that all season ticket renewals will be rolled over and credited for the 2021-2022 season. As previously announced, the deadline to renew Memphis Basketball season tickets for the 2020-21 season has been extended to Oct. 15. All home basketball games for the 2020-2021 season will be sold as single game tickets. Those season ticket holders who renew their season tickets by October 15 will have priority to purchase those limited single game tickets. Selection priority within those who renew will be based on TSF giving levels. All season ticket holders will retain their same seat locations for the 2021-22 basketball season, whether they choose to renew this year or not.

Those who choose to renew their season ticket accounts this season will automatically have that amount rolled over and credited to their accounts for the 2021-22 season. These accounts are "paid in full" for next season, regardless of any price or donation increases. Further, this allows first priority to purchase single-game tickets for home games during the 2020-21 season. This decision will also have an impact on the athletics budget for the 2020-21 academic year and will help #KeepMemphisRoaring.

All TSF basketball-related donations will also be credited to the 2021-22 season. (Please note TSF donations cannot be refunded).

Those who have already renewed their tickets and would like to request a refund on their tickets, may request one by emailing tsf@memphis.edu no later than Oct. 22, 2020.

Due to a reduced home basketball schedule and anticipated capacity limits with social distancing, all games this season will only have single-game ticket sales.

Season ticket holders who choose to renew their tickets this season (which will automatically be credited for next season) will have first priority to purchase the limited number of single-game tickets during the 2020-21 season. Within that group who chooses to renew, priority will be based on TSF giving levels.

The NCAA recently announced that the season would be delayed until November 25. At this time, the 2020-21 basketball schedules are not available. Once the 2020-21 schedules are finalized, the timeline, process to purchase, and prices for single-game tickets will be announced at a later date closer to the season

For additional questions, please contact the Tiger Scholarship Fund office at 901.678.2334 or tsf@memphis.edu.

FAQs

If I would prefer to donate the value of my tickets in order to help the athletic department in this difficult budget year, what do I need to do?

Thank you for your willingness to help in these tough financial times. Please call the Tiger Scholarship Fund office at 910.678.2334 or email TSF@memphis.edu.

What is the season ticket deadline?

The deadline has been extended to Oct. 15.

What happens to my seats in 2021-22 if I choose not to renew?

Your seats will be eligible for renewal before the 2021-22 season. In other words, you will not lose access or location of your seats for 2021-22.

What do I need to do to see the Tigers play in person this season?

You need to renew your season tickets for this season, which will make you eligible to buy single-game tickets during the season. You will also be paid in full for the 2021-22 basketball season.

Why are you only selling single-game tickets this season?

We must abide by the current local and state health regulations, which currently requires 12 feet of separation between season ticket accounts. We would not be able to accommodate all of our season ticket holders, with such a limited seating capacity, which is expected to be approximately 1,500 fans.

Who will have access to single-game tickets?

Fans who have paid for their 2020-21 season tickets and rolled them over for next year will have priority to purchase single-game tickets. Those fans who renew will also have priority based on their TSF giving levels and priority points.

When will single-game tickets be on sale?

We will make an announcement on the process for ordering single-game tickets as we approach the beginning of the home schedule.

How many home games will there be this season?

The NCAA recently announced that the season will be delayed until Nov. 25, and regular-season games will be reduced by four. At this time, the 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule is not available. Schedule and single game ticket information will be released in the coming weeks.

How will single game tickets be distributed?

Similar to football, all tickets will be digital and sent to account holder’s emails once purchased.

What if season ticket prices increase next year?

If you have paid for your 2020-21 season tickets, you are paid in full for the 2021-22 season, regardless of ticket prices increases. If you did not renew your 2020-21 season tickets, you would be charged the new, higher amount (if applicable).

If I purchase single game tickets in 2020-21, where will my seats be located?

Depending on local and state health guidance, we plan to be at either 6 or 12 feet of social distancing between clusters of seats. Seating will be dispersed throughout the arena and fans will have the option to choose the best available single-game tickets to purchase during an exclusive buying window. Priority to purchase will be for those fans who renewed their 2020-21 season tickets (credited for 2021-22) and based on TSF giving levels and priority points.

What if the season is disrupted and some games are canceled or moved?

Fans who have purchased single-game tickets to those games will have the option to credit their account for the amount of the single-game tickets or request a refund.