Memphis Tigers & Boise State Broncos agree to home-and-home series in 2030 and 2031

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis football program has reached an agreement with Boise State University to play a home-and-home series in 2030 and 2031.

The first-ever game between the two teams is set for Aug. 31, 2030, in Memphis, and the Tigers will make the trip to Boise, Idaho, for the second meeting on Sept. 13 the following year.

"We are very happy to add yet another marquee opponent to our future football non-conference schedules," said Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch. "It's important we continue adding high-level opponents that will excite our fan base and help continue the upward trajectory of our program. A home-and-home series against a team as successful and respected as Boise State accomplishes both those things."

Memphis has previously played four current Mountain West Conference teams (Colorado State, New Mexico, San Jose State and Utah State), but the Tigers have never played an active member of the conference, which was founded in 1999.

Boise State is currently Memphis’ first scheduled opponent for 2030 and 2031. The Broncos have already announced agreements to play BYU and Washington State in non-conference games during both seasons.

Boise State has had consistent football success, even before they joined the Mountain West Conference in 2011. They currently have a streak of 22 straight winning seasons and have won 14 conference titles over the last 21 seasons.