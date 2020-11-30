Memphis Tiger's Boogie Ellis named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll

Sophomore guard Boogie Ellis has been named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll after leading Memphis in scoring over three games last week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sophomore guard Boogie Ellis has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll after leading Memphis in scoring over three games last week.

Ellis scored a combined 48 points as the Tigers (1-2) defeated Saint Mary’s before falling to Western Kentucky and VCU in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic from Sioux Falls, S.D.

The San Diego, Calif., native came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points with six 3-pointers against Saint Mary’s in the season opener. He scored 20 points in the first half while making all but one of his eight shot attempts over the first 20 minutes.

"Coming into the game, I just embraced my role, and coach (Penny Hardaway) was telling me great players impact the game no matter if they are starting or coming off the bench," said Ellis. "It didn't really affect me. I just wanted to play basketball."

Ellis followed that performance with 14 points against Western Kentucky on Thanksgiving and 10 against VCU as the Tigers played three games in as many days with Ellis coming off the bench in all three.

"Boogie is a competitor," said Hardaway. "I don't think he has ever come off the bench in his life. I know the role that he is going to star in. He's adapting, and he’s embraced it."