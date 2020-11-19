Memphis WR Calvin Austin III added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football. Austin III is one of eight players added to the list.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Biletnikoff Award has added Memphis junior wide receiver Calvin Austin III to its watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday.

A former walk-on, Austin III has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in college football this season. He ranks in the top 15 nationally in receiving yards (647), receiving yards per game (107.8) and touchdown catches (7).

Austin III has been at his best in critical moments this season, helping the Tigers complete three second-half comebacks in American Athletic Conference play. He ranks No. 2 nationally with 411 second-half receiving yards. He caught the game-winning touchdown with just over one minute remaining in one-point victories over UCF (Oct. 17) and USF (Nov. 7).

Against Temple on Oct. 24, Austin III had a career-high 184 receiving yards as he helped Memphis turn a five-point third-quarter deficit into a 12-point win. He had 121 receiving yards a week later at No. 7 Cincinnati, making him the only player this season with more than 100 yards against the Bearcats’ AAC-leading defense.