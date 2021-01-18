Memphis Tigers center Malcolm Dandridge earns AAC weekly honors

Memphis Tigers sophomore center Malcolm Dandridge has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers sophomore center Malcolm Dandridge has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll after his double-double yesterday at Tulsa.

Dandridge scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds against the Golden Hurricane in 23 minutes off the bench. He was 5-of-6 from the field, and three of his rebounds were on the offensive end. He also matched a career high with three blocked shots, including one in the final 20 seconds that gave the Tigers a chance to win the game.

The Memphis, Tenn., native’s 10-point game matched his season high from earlier this season against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 8. His double-double was the sixth by a Tiger this season.

Dandridge is the sixth different Tiger to pick up weekly recognition from the conference this season. Boogie Ellis was named to the conference’s weekly Honor Roll on Nov. 30, as was Landers Nolley II on Dec. 7. Moussa Cisse was the conference’s Freshman of the Week on Dec. 14, and D.J. Jeffries was on the Honor Roll that same week. Lester Quinones earned an Honor Roll nod on Dec. 21.

Up next for Dandridge and the Tigers is a contest against Wichita State Thursday night at FedExForum. Tip-off is at 6 p.m., and the game can be seen on ESPN2.

A limited number of fans are again able to attend Tigers games at FedExForum beginning Thursday. The same social distancing safety guidelines are in place as earlier this season, and more information can be found at www.GoTigersGo.com. Tickets can be purchased online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or by calling (901) 678-2331.