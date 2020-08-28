Memphis Tigers fans, be sure to watch The Ryan Silverfield Television Show on Local 24 starting this Sunday

Ryan Silverfield, in his first full year as the head football coach at the University of Memphis, will bring insight and analysis of his team

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT:

The Ryan Silverfield Television Show presented by AutoZone begins airing on Sunday night.

As the Tigers head into the 2020 season, the television show has moved to a new station and time, now airing on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. on Local 24 (ABC) in Memphis.

"We are thrilled to air The Ryan Silverfield Television Show on Local 24 at 10:30 p.m. immediately following our strong 10 p.m. newscast," said Local 24 President and General Manager Rick Rogala.

"Under Coach Silverfield's leadership, the Memphis Tigers will give fans an incredible season, and we look forward to telling the team's stories and hearing from Coach on Sunday nights," Rogala said.

The show will air Sunday nights heading into game weeks and is coordinated by Tiger Sports Properties, the local Learfield IMG College team.

"It's been a long wait to see the return of college sports, and we couldn't be more excited that the time has finally arrived," said Todd Kucinski, general manager of Tiger Sports Properties.

"We're pleased to be able to bring fans that extended experience into their homes, with the opportunity to hear from Coach Silverfield every Sunday night after the local news," said Kucinski.