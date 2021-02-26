Memphis Tigers final home game March 7 against Houston moves to Texas

The game site was adjusted after COVID-19-related issues within the Memphis program caused the first scheduled matchup between the teams to be postponed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference announced Friday that the Tigers men’s basketball game against Houston, scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at FedExForum, will shift locations to Houston, Texas. The game will remain at 11 a.m. on CBS.

The game site was adjusted after COVID-19-related issues within the Memphis program caused the first scheduled matchup between the teams, slated for Feb. 14 in Houston, to be postponed. In instances like this, The American’s athletic directors agreed before the season that, if the game is not rescheduled, the remaining game will default to the home site of the team that did not have the COVID-related issues that led to the previously postponed game.

“In a year full of challenges, we are greatly disappointed for our players and fans that our final home game of the season could not remain in Memphis,” Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said. “This is especially sad for our Senior managers and students in band, cheer and pom, who will not be able to celebrate their last experience in FedExForum.

“It is important that we remain consistent to established conference protocols in similar situations, although I will admit to being very frustrated that a more creative solution could not be realized. Please know that great efforts were made to explore all alternatives, and we will continue to search for opportunities to compete in a fair and appropriate manner.”

As of now, Memphis is scheduled for three-straight road games to finish the regular season, starting at Cincinnati on Sunday at noon CT on ESPN. The Tigers will then play at USF on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU, before the game at Houston on March 7.

Information on tickets for the 2021 Air Force Reserve AAC Men’s Basketball Championship, scheduled for March 11-14 in Fort Worth, Texas, will be forthcoming from the Memphis Ticket Office. Questions or requests for additional information may be directed to the Ticket Office at (901) 678-2331 or tigertickets@memphis.edu.

