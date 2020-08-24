What you need to know about 2020 Memphis Tigers home football games

Things are changing as the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Home football game days during the 2020 Memphis football campaign will be significantly different than in previous years. Key elements of the game-day atmosphere have been changed in order to adhere to the Shelby County Health Department directives.

The University of Memphis Athletic Department has created a new fan information page that details parking, ticketing, tailgating, premium areas and more at www.gotigersgo.com/feature/2020Football. Only fans who elected to donate the value of their season tickets may be eligible to receive single-game, socially distanced tickets to home games. As indicated previously, tickets will be allocated based on TSF giving level and priority points. Fans who will be receiving tickets to the home opener on Sept. 5 against Arkansas State will be notified in the coming days.

The key elements of attending a 2020 home football game include:

Seating will be based on the 12 feet of social distancing scenario.

Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required at all times for entry, exit and movement throughout the stadium grounds, including stadium seating, parking lots, concourses, bathrooms and concession stands. Fans must adhere to social distancing requirements while on stadium grounds.

for entry, exit and movement throughout the stadium grounds, including stadium seating, parking lots, concourses, bathrooms and concession stands. Fans must adhere to social distancing requirements while on stadium grounds. Memphis is moving to a digital ticketing platform for the 2020 season. This change will allow for a touchless entry to the game. Specific details, including instructions on digital ticket management, are available at www.gotigersgo.com/feature/2020football. Exact seat locations will be sent to fans the week of each home game.

Tiger Lane, Gold Lot and Silver Lots are reserved parking lots and fans must have a printed pass for these lots. Striped, Pink, Red and Tan Lots are general admission and fans will be asked to show their digital game ticket to access the parking area. Parking will open two hours before kickoff. There is no charge for parking and single-game parking is not available.

Tailgating and overnight parking will not be permitted in any lots on the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium grounds.

To equally distribute the number of guests per entrance, minimize foot traffic around the venue and mitigate opportunities for guests to congregate, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium will be divided into four quadrants based on entry gate (Gates 1, 3, 4 and 6). Each quadrant has all seating sections assigned to that entry gate and each has dedicated restrooms and concession stands available for use. Fans are required to enter gates designated on their tickets and must adhere to social distancing protocols when entering and exiting the stadium.

Fans will also be given a suggested entrance time and game tickets will only scan at the proper entrance gate for the ticket seating location.

for the ticket seating location. Stadium gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff, and fans will not be permitted to move between quadrants.

All concession stands will be CASHLESS , accepting only credit and debit cards. All products at concession stands will be served in closed containers and all drinks will be bottled. Each stand, whether food or beverage, will offer 3-4 menu items.

, accepting only credit and debit cards. All products at concession stands will be served in closed containers and all drinks will be bottled. Each stand, whether food or beverage, will offer 3-4 menu items. Premium areas will look significantly different and access to these areas will be limited to certain times and will have limited mobility.

Please note the best opportunity to potentially increase the number of fans is based on our ability to abide by these regulations and we ask for your cooperation and patience. Violators of the mask and tailgating policies may be grounds for removal and future privileges may be revoked.

The details surrounding these changes and efforts can be found at www.GoTigersGo.com/feature/2020Football or it can be accessed through www.KeepMemphisRoaring.com website. Both sites will be updated with any changes as the season progresses.