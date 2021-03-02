Memphis Tigers Football gains five for 2021 class on National Signing Day

Memphis football celebrated National Signing Day by adding five of the top high school players in the country to its 2021 signing class on Wednesday.

Defensive linemen Zy Brockington (Moultrie, Ga.), Javon Nelson (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and William Whitlow (Millbrook, Ala.); defensive back Eric Randall III (Baton Rouge, La.); and wide receiver Roc Taylor (Oxford, Ala.) join 15 December signees to comprise one of the top signing classes in the American Athletic Conference.

“This is a very special day for the future of our program as we add to our terrific signing class,” said head coach Ryan Silverfield. “We are excited to help all these young men reach their full potential on the field and in the classroom while building upon our winning culture. It’s a great time to be a Memphis Tiger.”

FEB. 3 SIGNEES

Zy Brockington • DL • 6-1 • 265 • Moultrie, Ga./Colquitt County HS

A three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite ratings … Georgia Class 7A All-State selection … Averaged 5.1 tackles per game with 16 tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior ... Finished his high school career with 10 sacks and 35 tackles for loss ... Helped Colquitt County High School reach a No. 3 ranking in Georgia and achieve a 9-1 record for the 2020 season.

Javon Nelson • DL • 6-3 • 275 • Murfreesboro, Tenn./Riverdale HS

A three-star prospect and the No. 18 overall recruit in Tennessee according to the 247Sports composite ratings ... Had 61 tackles with 15 tackles for loss as a senior at Riverdale High School ... Helped Riverdale compile a 10-3 record and reach the Class 6A quarterfinals in 2020, the school's best season in a decade ... Also considered Arkansas, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech before choosing Memphis.

Eric Randall III • DB • 6-1 • 183 • Baton Rouge, La./Woodlawn HS

A three-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite ratings … Standout at wide receiver, defensive back and return specialist during his high school career … MaxPreps Preseason Louisiana All-State second-team selection … Close friends with December signee and fellow defensive back Tyrell Raby … His father, Eric Randall Jr., was the starting quarterback on Southern University’s 1995 Black College National Championship team.

Roc Taylor • WR • 6-2 • 225 • Oxford, Ala./Oxford HS

A three-star recruit and the No. 15 overall prospect in Alabama according to the 247Sports composite … Had 52 receptions for 1,014 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at Oxford High School … Previously committed to Tennessee before signing with Memphis on National Signing Day.

William Whitlow • DL • 6-3 • 250 • Millbrook, Ala./Stanhope Elmore HS

A three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite … Named the Elmore County Defensive Player of the Year by the Wetumpka Herald … Had 99 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 34 quarterback hurries, three fumble recoveries, two blocked punts and a defensive touchdown as a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School.

DECEMBER SIGNEES

Bryce Edmondson • OLB • 6-2 • 225 • Nashville, Tenn./Ensworth

A three-star prospect … Prepped at the Ensworth School in Nashville for head coach Roc Batten … Recorded 56 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss as a junior in 2019 … Helped Ensworth to a Division II-AAA semifinals appearance in 2019 … Ranked the 48th best player in Tennessee by the 247 Sports composite.

Seth Henigan • QB • 6-3 • 195 • Denton, Texas/Ryan

A three-star prospect … Three-year starter for prominent Denton Ryan program led by his father, Dave, as head coach … Amassed 7,234 passing yards while tossing 79 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions over his career … Has led Denton Ryan to a 39-2 record over the last three seasons, featuring appearances in the 2019 5A Division I Championship Game and the 2018 5A Division I semifinals.

Andrew Jones • ILB • 6-0 • 215 • Marrero, La./John Ehret

A four-star prospect by 247 Sports … Also ranked as the 13th-best inside linebacker nationally by 247 Sports as well as the 11th-best prospect in the state of Louisiana … Ranked by 247Sports as the 10th-highest rated recruit to commit to Memphis since the website began tracking rankings in 1999 … Helped John Ehret High School to an 8-1 record this season … Compiled 142 tackles, including 42 for loss, during his junior campaign while forcing two fumbles and intercepting two passes.

David Kemp • K • 5-8 • 180 • Jacksonville, Fla./Bartram Trail

Ranked the sixth-best kicker in the country by 247Sports and the No. 5 kicker in the 2021 class according to Chris Sailer Kicking … Played last season at Andover High School in Kansas and transferred this winter to Bartram Trail High School in Florida ... Connected on 39-of-42 extra point attempts and 12-of-21 field goal attempts with a long of 54 during the 2020 season … Converted 15 of 19 field goals as a junior, including a 54-yard attempt.

Alvin “JP” Martin • RB • 5-10 • 185 • Houston, Texas/Cypress Falls

A three-star prospect deemed as the 24th-highest rated running back in the country … Also runs the 100m, 200m and relays in track and field … Ran for nearly 1,500 yards (7.8 ypc) with 25 touchdowns in leading Cypress Falls to a 10-2 record in 2019 ... Named first-team Texas 17-6A as a junior … Competes in select 7-on-7 with Pro Process Academy.

Errington McRae • TE • 6-2 • 240 • Springdale, Ark./Har-Ber

A three-star prospect … Had 66 catches for 1,147 yards and nine touchdowns for his career … Caught 41 passes for 810 yards and six touchdowns as a junior … Three-year starter at Har-Ber High School.

Jared Nedd • ILB • 5-11 • 225 • Carrolton, Ga./Carrollton

A three-star linebacker … Ranked as a top 50 ILB … Helped Carrollton to Georgia 5A State quarterfinal appearances as both a junior and senior … Recorded 88 tackles, eight sacks and 20.5 TFL as a junior … Tallied a career-high 3.5 TFL vs. East Coweta (8/30/19) and vs. Rome (9/20/19) … Recorded a rushing touchdown as a senior … Played for head coach Sean Calhoun at Carrollton.

Jawon Odoms • CB • 6-1 • 193 • Paris, Tenn./Henry County

Rated as a three-star defensive back … Flashed potential to play cornerback, nickel or safety … Won two playoff games after 6-0 league record under head coach James Counce Jr. … Ranked as the No. 29 prospect in Tennessee according to 247 Sports … Called Memphis the “perfect spot” with family in Tennessee and Arkansas.

Makylan Pounders • OL • 6-5 • 300 • Byhalia, Miss./Byhalia

A three-star offensive lineman that committed to Memphis the night before the early signing period … Also held offers from Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss … Named a 2020 3A MAC All-State selection … Member of the Commercial Appeal and Clarion Ledger 2020 Dandy Dozen.

Tyrell Raby • CB • 6-1 • 173 • Baton Rouge, La./Madison Prep Academy

A three-star standout cornerback for Madison Prep … Two-sport athlete in football and track and field in high school … First-team All-District as a wide receiver as a junior … No. 21-ranked prospect in Louisiana according to 247 Sports … Career-high 140 receiving yards and 85-yard touchdown catch on Nov. 29, 2019 … 17 tackles, 15 catches, and 7 TD as a junior … Set to appear in Louisiana Class 3A semifinals on Dec. 18, 2020, under head coach Mike Roach.

Greg Rubin • CB • 5-11 • 177 • Memphis, Tenn./White Station

A three-star defensive back who chose the Tigers over multiple SEC offers … No. 24 prospect in Tennessee according to 247 Sports … Brings good size and long arms to the defensive backfield … Coached by Reid Yarborough at White Station … Senior season canceled due to Covid-19 … Competed in club 7-on-7 for Pro Process Academy … Played against top receivers in the country with Pro Process … Size and skillset to play multiple positions in the secondary.

James Stewart • DE/DT • 6-3 • 255 • Brentwood, Tenn./Brentwood Academy

A three-star defensive lineman from Brentwood Academy … No. 34 prospect in Tennessee according to 247 Sports … Committed to Memphis just five days after he received the offer … 37 tackles including nine TFL and 4.5 sacks in 2019 … Helped Brentwood Academy to a semifinal’s appearance in the Tennessee Division II Class AAA playoffs after an undefeated regular season … Skillset and football knowledge to line up inside or play the edge.

Brandon Warner • S • 6-0 • 175 • Memphis, Tenn./Ridgeway

Rated as a three-star hometown safety … Recorded 37 tackles with two interceptions as a sophomore … No. 39 prospect in Tennessee according to 247 Sports … School didn’t play 2020 season due to Covid-19 … Ranked No. 9 on the Commercial Appeal Dandy Dozen … Signed with Memphis because “there really isn’t any place like Memphis, I love my city,” … Coached at Ridgeway by former Memphis defensive back Duron Sutton.

Royce White • OT • 6-4 • 270 • Lagrange, Ga./Troup County

A three-star athlete … 50th-ranked offensive tackle in the country … Helped Troup County to a 6-2 region record for the 2020 season … 2019 AJC First Team All-State … Only AAAA Junior to make 2019 First Team All-State offense.

Cameron Wright • WR • 6-3 • 195 • Batesville, Miss./South Panola

A three-star prospect … Helped South Panola to a 6-3 record for the 2020 season … Amassed 1,333 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns during his three-year varsity career … Averaged 15.6 yards per reception during his senior season … 2020 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game selection.