Memphis Tigers football: likely no single-game ticket sales, only season ticket holders at games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers football officials say they anticipate having so single-game ticket sales for the 2020 season. And they say it's likely only season ticket holders will be allowed to attend games, in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

They say priority will be given to fans who purchased or started a payment plan for season tickets by June 30.

(NEWS RELEASE) - The State of Tennessee Health Department recently announced a reduced capacity recommendation for large gatherings, including games held at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. In addition, six feet of separation must be maintained between groups of guests.

Based on these projected requirements and a need to create necessary social distancing, we are currently anticipating that we may only be able to provide ticket accommodations to season ticket holders. Priority will be given to fans who have purchased or started a payment plan for season tickets by June 30. We do not currently anticipate any single-game ticket sales for the 2020 season.

Memphis is seeking the best solution to keep fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff safe, while also continuing the home field dominance that has seen the Tigers amass a 35-5 home record over the past six seasons, including a 6-1 record against Top 25 opponents.

As a reminder, a few weeks ago Memphis offered payment plans, as well as offered four different options in case the season is impacted in any way by the current global pandemic.

Season Disruption Options:

Transfer the value of the affected game tickets to a charitable TSF donation Transfer the value of the affected game tickets to TSF as a non-charitable donation towards TSF priority seating balances Keep the value of the affected game tickets in the ticket office as a credit towards a future purchase Request a full refund of the affected game tickets

The Tiger Scholarship Fund also announced plans if the season is disrupted. Fans can have the donation portion of the affected games transfer to a 100% charitable donation or apply the amount towards a future required per seat donation.

For information about payment plans or to renew or purchase season tickets, fans are encouraged to call 901.678.2331 or visit GoTigersGoTix.com. For more information on donating to the Tiger Scholarship Fund, please call 901.678.2334 or visit www.memphis.edu/tsf/