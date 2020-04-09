Memphis Tigers football player shot in leg weekend before season opener

According to the Memphis Police Department, senior defensive back John Broussard Jr. was shot in the leg Sunday night near the U of M.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Memphis Tigers prepare for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas State, Local 24 News has learned one of the team's players was shot earlier this week.

According to the Memphis Police Department, senior defensive back John Broussard Jr. was shot in the leg Sunday night near the U of M on Spottswood. Police said a second man was also shot in the lower back.

Ten people were fighting in the street around 10:30 p.m. when shots were fired, according to a police report. The report said a woman reported her bedroom window was also shot out.

Another Tigers player, redshirt senior wide receiver Demonte Coxie, was a witness.

No charges have been filed.

