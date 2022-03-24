Tigers freshman Josh Minott tells ESPN he is entering 2022 NBA draft

In an interview with ESPN, Minott said he wants to be like “Josh Primo, coming out of the woodwork this spring.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ESPN reports Memphis freshman Josh Minott is entering the 2022 NBA draft and has not plans to return to the Tigers.

ESPN ranks Minott as number 54 in its ESPN 100. He was named to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) All-Freshmen team. He averaged 6.6 points on 52.2% shooting and 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game for Memphis.

Minott played 25 minutes total in the last four games for the Tigers.

In an interview with ESPN, Minott said he wants to be like “Josh Primo, coming out of the woodwork this spring.”