Saturday's Memphis Tigers game against UCF at Liberty Bowl is sold out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 has your front row seats to Saturdays' game. Watch the Tigers take on UCF live on Local 24 starting at 2:30 p.m.

Memphis Athletics has announced tickets are sold out for Saturday's football game against UCF, delivered by FedEx, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium with an increased capacity of 10,500. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m., and the game is nationally televised on ABC.

“The updated capacity is based on final seating configurations to accommodate ticket groupings requested,” said Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch. “While initial projections for our new configuration were slightly higher, more fans requested smaller groups of two and four instead of six and eight, which we have found to be consistent with national trends.”

The Sept. 5 season-opening victory over Arkansas State had a capacity of approximately 4,500. The increased attendance comes as a result of the latest guidance from the Shelby County Health Department allowing the loosening of social distancing between seating groups from 12 feet to 6 feet.

"Our guys are excited to know there will be more people out there," said head coach Ryan Silverfield. "We have wonderful fans. Allowing more of them to be able to watch us from the stands is what makes us happy because we know some people spend a paycheck on season tickets and it means so much to them. We know they'll be loud and create an advantage for us."

There are a limited number of single-game tickets available for the four remaining home games following Saturday's contest. Tickets can be purchased at gotigersgotix.com or by calling the ticket office at 901.678.2331.