Memphis Tigers game against Tulane moved to November 28, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis at Tulane football game has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 28, the American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday. Kickoff time and television are still to be determined.

The AAC matchup was previously scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving. Tulane also had its game at Tulsa the previous week moved from Saturday, Nov. 21, to Thursday, Nov. 19.

Memphis (3-1, 2-1 The American) holds a 23-12-1 advantage in the series against Tulane (2-4, 0-4).

The Tigers are on the road at Nippert Stadium this Saturday to face No. 7 Cincinnati at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

