Memphis Tigers guard Alex Lomax earns AAC honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After helping facilitate three Memphis wins last week, Tigers guard Alex Lomax has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll. The Tigers have won six of their last seven games and are just one loss out of first place in the AAC.

Lomax averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.7 steals per game, and he shot 64.7 percent from the floor (11-17) in a pair of Memphis wins over UCF and another against East Carolina. He only committed a total of three turnovers in 69 minutes of action.

The Memphis native started the week with a career-high four 3-pointers en route to a 14-point game in the Tigers’ 96-69 win over UCF last Monday. He also had four steals against the Knights, part of Memphis’ AAC single-game record 20 swipes.

Lomax had eight points, six assists, and two steals two days later against UCF, and he finished the week with a stat sheet-stuffing 10 points, nine assists, five steals, and five rebounds Saturday afternoon against East Carolina. Lomax just missed Memphis’ first points-assists double-double since Jeremiah Martin at Cincinnati on Feb. 23, 2017.

Lomax is the eighth different Tiger to earn weekly recognition from the conference this season, joining Boogie Ellis (Nov. 30), D.J. Jeffries (Dec. 14), Lester Quinones (Dec. 21), Malcolm Dandridge (Jan. 18), Landers Nolly II (Jan. 25), and DeAndre Williams (Feb. 1) as Tigers named to the Honor Roll this season. Moussa Cisse has twice been named AAC Freshman of the Week (Dec. 14, Jan. 25).

The last game on Memphis’ (12-6, 8-3 AAC) four-game homestand is Thursday against Cincinnati at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU. After that, the Tigers hit the road for crucial contests at Houston (Sunday) and Wichita State (Feb. 18).

A limited number of tickets are available for home games with social distancing safety guidelines in place. Tickets may be purchased online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or by calling (901) 678-2331. Fans with existing season tickets or ticket packages can use their current tickets for upcoming games. More information can be found at www.GoTigersGo.com.