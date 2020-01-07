Memphis Tigers helmets to feature "Black Lives Matter" sticker this season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers football team is showing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement this season.
Memphis Football Coach Ryan Silverfield tweeted that every Memphis helmet will have a BLM sticker for every game.
The circle will be gray with BLM in blue lettering, with the “M” being the Tigers logo.
Silverfield hash-tagged the tweet “all in against racial injustice.”
