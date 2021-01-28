Memphis Tigers hire Jordon Hankins as football linebackers coach

Jordon Hankins, former Marshall linebackers coach/special teams coordinator, has been hired as linebackers coach for Memphis Football.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jordon Hankins, former Marshall linebackers coach/special teams coordinator, has been hired as linebackers coach for Memphis Football, head coach Ryan Silverfield announced Thursday.

Hankins just completed his first season at Marshall where the Thundering Herd finished 7-3 overall and 4-1 in Conference USA while reaching the C-USA Championship Game and playing in the Camellia Bowl. Senior linebacker Tavante Beckett and sophomore punt returner Talik Keaton were both selected to the 2020 C-USA All-Conference first-team. Sophomore linebacker Eli Neal and junior long snapper Zach Appio were honorable mention selections.

"We are very excited about the hire of our new linebackers coach, Jordon Hankins,” Silverfield said. "He is a tremendous teacher and will do a great job with that unit. Jordon is a respected coach and will be a great asset to our staff. He has deep ties to the State of Tennessee, and we look forward to having him and his family here with us.”

Prior to Marshall, Hankins spent 10 years at UT Martin in five different positions, including the last three as the Skyhawks’ defensive coordinator.

“I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to work with Coach Silverfield and this amazing group of coaches and athletes at the University of Memphis,” said Hankins. “As Tennessee natives, this is a homecoming for my family. I can’t wait to get started and plan to do all I can to help the Tiger program continue its tradition of excellence.”

Hankins coached 20 players who earned Ohio Valley Conference postseason honors in 2019 as UT Martin led the OVC in scoring defense allowing only 19.5 points per game and just 20 touchdowns in league play. The Skyhawks also led the OVC in pass defense efficiency (111.0), red zone defense (73.0%), defensive TDs (3), sacks (25) and turnover margin (+5). Nationally, UT Martin ranked ninth in blocked kicks, 10th in punt return defense, 11th in both blocked punts and defensive TDs, 15th in fewest penalties per game, 19th in fewest penalties, 20th in pass defense efficiency and 25th in interceptions.

In 2018, UT Martin ranked 17th nationally in tackles for loss (7.6 per game), 26th in rushing defense (130.5) and 30th in first-down defense. In OVC play, the Skyhawks ranked second in rushing defense (134.2), pass defense (202.1), total defense (332.4) and tackles for loss as well as third in third-down conversions (35.5%), fourth-down conversions (43.8%) and red zone defense (79.3%). They were fourth in scoring defense (29.0) and sacks (1.88).

In his first year as defensive coordinator in 2017, Hankins led UT Martin’s defense to be ranked nationally in red zone defense (3rd, 60.6%), scoring defense (4th, 14.3), third-down conversions (5th, 28.7%), total defense (6th, 273.8), punt returns (7th, 3.59), first-down defense (8th, 168 ypg), team passing efficiency (8th, 104.3), fourth-down conversion defense (8th, 28.6%), kickoff returns (8th, 24.33) and passing yards allowed (9th, 159.9). UT Martin’s 14.3 points allowed per game set a school record and ranked fourth nationally.

Prior to UT Martin, Hankins was an assistant coach and head strength and conditioning coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Hankins played linebacker at UT Martin from 2001-03, finishing his career with 51 total tackles, including 31 solo. Hankins earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from UT Martin in 2005 and 2012, respectively. He also has a physical education endorsement.

A native of Hohenwald, Tenn., Hankins helped lead Lewis County High School to three regional championships in football while earning all-state honors in both football and baseball. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a senior and was named a Mr. Football Finalist in 1998.

Hankins is married to the former Christa Webb, a UT Martin softball alum who also received her master’s degree from the university. They have three children, Colt, Case and Jolee Faye.