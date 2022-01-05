First-ever Memphis Tigers men's soccer coach passes away at age 81

“Coach Bermel started this program back when it was Memphis State University and gave it such a strong foundation," said current Tiger head coach Richard Mulrooney.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers Athletics program announced Wednesday the passing of the school’s first men’s head soccer coach Pete Bermel.

The soccer program said Bermel passed away at age 81, but no further details were released.

“Coach Bermel started this program back when it was Memphis State University and gave it such a strong foundation that we are still using today,” current Tiger head coach Richard Mulrooney said in a statement. “I remember my father taking me over to Echles Field when MSU played in the 80s, and that was my first memory of college soccer and when I was introduced to MSU in person… I am forever grateful for the program he started, and I hope to continue running the program in the same positive way Coach Bermel did. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family.”

Bermel began the Tiger program in 1982. He coached for six seasons through 1987. He had a 61-48-14 record during that time.

Born in 1940, Bermel emigrated from the Netherlands in the 60s. He also drove Formula Ford racecars at Silverstone in England during the 70s.

Bermel also opened Bermels Hair Salon with his siblings after moving to Memphis.

After his time with the Tigers, Bermel captained a charter fishing vessel in Destin, Florida, in the 1990s and cruised the Caribbean in a sailboat with his wife in the 2000s.

He is survived by his wife and three sons, and six brothers and four sisters and their children and grandchildren.

For more information and to leave condolences and read Bermel’s obituary, visit https://www.canalefuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/Augustines-Bermel.