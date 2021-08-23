Memphis Tigers mourn death of former star linebacker Danton Barto

According to reports from family and friends, Barto died Sunday after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers fans are mourning the death of former linebacker Danton Barton Sunday night.

Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield posted on Twitter, "The entire Memphis football program mourns the loss of the great Danton Barto. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and so many that knew and loved him."

Barto was a member of the Memphis Tigers’ Athletic Hall of Fame. Inducted in 2007, at that time he led the school for career solo tackles – 273 – and career total tackles – 473, and was second for all-time assisted career tackles with 200.

After the Tigers, Barto went on to play in the CFL and AFL. He coached the Memphis Xplorers in the AFL2, earning Coach of the Year honors after leading the team to its first-ever league championship.

He became head coach for the AFL’s Las Vegas Gladiators in the 2007 season. He also was an NFL scout for the Rams.

The entire Memphis football program mourns the loss of the great Danton Barto. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and so many that knew and loved him. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/X4AJfN4gLA — Ryan Silverfield (@RSilverfield) August 23, 2021