Memphis Tigers and Navy football game postponed due to COVID-19 at Naval Academy

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference has announced two changes to its 2020 football schedule.

The scheduled football game between Memphis and Navy has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases at the Naval Academy and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.

Whereas Memphis and Navy do not share a common open date through the rest of the 2020 season, The American will consider a number of options with regard to the playing of the contest.