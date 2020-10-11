x
Memphis Tigers and Navy football game postponed due to COVID-19 at Naval Academy

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.
Credit: Memphis Tigers Football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference has announced two changes to its 2020 football schedule.

The scheduled football game between Memphis and Navy has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases at the Naval Academy and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.

Whereas Memphis and Navy do not share a common open date through the rest of the 2020 season, The American will consider a number of options with regard to the playing of the contest.

Additionally, the game between Cincinnati and Tulsa has been moved to Friday, Dec. 4, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The game had most recently been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

