Memphis Tigers and Navy football game postponed due to COVID-19 at Naval Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference has announced two changes to its 2020 football schedule.
The scheduled football game between Memphis and Navy has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases at the Naval Academy and the ensuing contact tracing of student-athletes. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.
Whereas Memphis and Navy do not share a common open date through the rest of the 2020 season, The American will consider a number of options with regard to the playing of the contest.
Additionally, the game between Cincinnati and Tulsa has been moved to Friday, Dec. 4, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The game had most recently been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.