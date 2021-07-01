Memphis Tigers offering up 'mini plans' for 2021 football season

The plans include a ticket to the in-demand Mississippi State game on Sept. 18 and an additional game or two.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two mini plan options are now available for the upcoming 2021 Memphis Tigers football season, both of which include a ticket to the in-demand Mississippi State game (Sept. 18) and an additional game or two.

The Blue Pack starts at $70 per seat and includes the Mississippi State game and either the Nicholls State, UTSA or Tulane games. The Gray Pack starts at $90 per seat and features the Mississippi State game, one American Athletic Conference game and either Nicholls State or UTSA.

Single-game tickets for Mississippi State will not be on sale until Aug. 16, and tickets for that game are expected to start at $60 per seat.

Mini plans can be purchased online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or by calling (901) 678-2331.

Additionally, season tickets for 2021 start at just $99, and with the Tigers coming off a record seventh-straight bowl appearance more than half of available tickets are reduced in price. Season tickets can also be purchased online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or by calling (901) 678-2331.

Memphis finished 8-3 in 2020 in Ryan Silverfield’s first season as head coach. The record marks the highest winning percentage by a first-year head coach in school history. The Tigers capped the season with a 25-10 victory over Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl to earn their first bowl victory since 2014.

