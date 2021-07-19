Memphis Tigers on two football national watch lists

Wide receiver and defensive back added to prestigious Maxwell Award Watch List and Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List.

Austin III, Johnson Named to National Watch Lists

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football, while the Chuck Bednarik Award is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Austin III had a breakout season for the Tigers in 2020, earning First-Team All-American Athletic Conference honors. He finished the year with a team-high 63 receptions for 1,052 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also added a punt return score, averaging 9.4 yards on 20 returns. Austin III led the AAC in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2020, ranking eighth and sixth in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Johnson also had a tremendous season for Memphis is 2020, earning Second-Team All-AAC accolades after totaling a team-high 81 tackles and three interceptions to go with two tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick. Johnson led the conference with 60 solo tackles on the season, ranking him 22nd in the nation at 5.5 per game. He also ranked 31st in the country in interceptions.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2021, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2021. The winners of the 2021 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.

The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about the association.