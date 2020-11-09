Memphis Tigers “pause” football activities after several people in program test positive for COVID-19

The school says the cases are “primarily liked to social events outside of official football activities.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several members of the Memphis Tigers football program have tested positive for COVID-19. And that has led to a suspension of some of the team’s activities.

In a statement sent to Local 24 News, the University of Memphis did not specify how many were affected, but because a large number will enter quarantine, the school “has paused all practice and group activities.”

The school says the cases are “primarily liked to social events outside of official football activities.”

The Commercial Appeal reports at least 20 people tested positive.

The University of Memphis has announced they are pausing football activities due to positive COVID-19 tests “primarily linked to to social events outside of official football activities.” pic.twitter.com/d0dHWDGudh — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) September 11, 2020

The following is the full statement from the Memphis Tigers Athletics:

“The University of Memphis has announced that a number of individuals connected with the Tigers’ football program tested positive for COVID-19. These positive tests, along with contact tracing efforts, dictate that a significant number of individuals enter quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Due to these circumstances, the football team has paused all practice and group activities and will unfortunately not be able to participate in today’s Unity Walk hosted by the University of Memphis.

There are no serious cases at this time, but all student-athletes and staff affected are being closely monitored. The positive tests and subsequent contact tracing indicate that the majority of cases have been primarily linked to social events outside of official football activities.