Five Memphis Tigers earn postseason All-American Athletic Conference honors

Several Memphis Tigers are being honored in the postseason by the AAC.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference has announced Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III and defensive lineman O’Bryan Goodson as 2020 first-team all-conference selections.

Defensive back Quindell Johnson is a second-team selection. Tight end Sean Dykes and defensive lineman Morris Joseph earned honorable mention status.

Austin III, a junior from Memphis, had a breakout season in 2020. He set a school record with five consecutive games of at least 100 receiving yards. His streak began with a 151-yard performance on Oct. 17 in a 50-49 win over UCF. He followed with stellar performances against Temple (184 yards), Cincinnati (121 yards), USF (102 yards) and Stephen F. Austin (173 yards).

The former walk-on ended the regular season with 1,025 receiving yards, becoming the fourth player in school history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He ranks fifth among all FBS players with 10 receiving touchdowns this season and ninth in total receiving yards.

Goodson has been a mainstay on the Tigers’ defensive line for the past four seasons, appearing in 46 career games with 44 starts. The senior compiled 99 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and five forced fumbles in his career.

A native of Batesville, Miss., Goodson finished the 2020 regular season among the top 15 players in the AAC in forced fumbles (2), sacks (4) and tackles for loss (8). He had a forced fumble against both UCF and Temple. The Tigers recovered both as they were key plays in helping Memphis pull off comeback victories.

Johnson had an interception in the final three games of the regular season to finish his sophomore year tied for fourth in the conference. His 70 tackles are seventh overall in the AAC and second among defensive backs.

With 1,169 career receiving yards, Dykes concluded his senior season as Memphis’ all-time leader in receiving yards by a tight end. He had two games this season — against Arkansas State and USF — with at least 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He is the only FBS tight end to have two games of more than 135 receiving yards this season.

Joseph ranks second in the AAC with seven sacks this season. The junior is also tied for fifth in the league with 10.5 tackles for loss. He leads Memphis in both categories after finishing the regular season strong with at least two tackles for loss and a sack in each of the final three games.

First team

Calvin Austin III, WR

O’Bryan Goodson, DL

Second team

Quindell Johnson, DB

Honorable mention

Sean Dykes, TE

Morris Joseph, DL