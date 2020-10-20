Memphis Tigers QB Brady White named Maxwell Award National Player of the Week

The Maxwell Award National Player of the Week recognizes the nation’s top player for overall performance on offense, defense or special teams.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Senior quarterback Brady White has been named the Maxwell Award National Player of the Week in recognition of his record-setting performance in a comeback victory over UCF last Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

White finished with career highs in completions (34), yards (486), passing touchdowns (6) and total touchdowns (7) in the Tigers' 50-49 win. His passing yards were also a Memphis record and his total touchdowns tied a school and AAC record as Memphis came back from a 21-point deficit in the second half to complete the largest comeback in program history.

White threw five of his touchdowns over the final 23:16 of the game to lead the Tigers' rally from 21 points down with under nine minutes remaining in the third. The victory gave Memphis its first win over UCF in 30 years, ending a 13-game losing streak in the series.

With Saturday's performance, White moved into third on the Tigers' career passing yards list with 8,372. He surpassed Riley Ferguson (7,955) and moved closer to Paxton Lynch (8,863). White also has 72 career passing touchdowns, moving past Ferguson (70) for second in program history.

Alabama senior running back Najee Harris was last week’s Maxwell Award National Player of the Week.

Brady White Weekly Awards vs. UCF (as of 10/20)