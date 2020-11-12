Memphis Tigers Quarterback Brady White named Senior CLASS Award finalist

Memphis quarterback Brady White is one of 10 FBS student-athletes selected as a finalist for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced earlier this season. Memphis kicker Riley Patterson was also among the 30 candidates.

Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website (seniorclassaward.com) through Monday, Dec. 21. Fan votes will be combined with those from media and head coaches to determine the winner. The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced in late December.

On the field, White's 26 wins as a Memphis starting quarterback are the most in program history. His 85 career touchdown passes are also a school record and he needs just 56 yards to set the Tigers’ career passing yards record.

White has also been active in the community during his time in Memphis. He has participated in many visits to local children's hospitals, speaking engagements at local elementary schools and much more over the past three years.

During the pandemic, White participated in Zoom calls with the Memphis Youth Detention Center to speak with recently released juveniles in an effort to them navigate the transition from the center. He also recently helped form and create a plan for the Memphis football's All-In Gratitude program, an initiative focused on 30 days of giving thanks during the month of November.

"I take a lot of pride in giving back and lending my time to impact other people,” White said. “I don't want to make it about me because it's not. I remember being a kid and looking up to college and pro athletes. I understand that it means a lot. It's really cool, and I feel very fortunate and blessed to have that platform. I want to make sure I'm using it to leave a legacy beyond the field, especially in this city."

White is currently a PhD candidate in liberal studies. He earned his bachelor's degree in business from Arizona State and a master's degree in sports commerce at the UofM. White is also a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, which is the Academic Heisman, and the Wuerffel Trophy.

2020-21 Football Finalists

Ian Book, Notre Dame

Shane Buechele, SMU

Greg Eisworth, Iowa State

Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame

Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State

Kwity Paye, Michigan

Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

Kyle Trask, Florida

Brady White, Memphis