Memphis Tigers rack up end-of-season basketball honors

Landers Nolley II, Moussa Cisse, Boogie Ellis earn American Athletic Conference awards.

Redshirt-sophomore guard Landers Nolley II has been named to the All-AAC First Team, freshman center Moussa Cisse is the conference’s Freshman of the Year and on the All-Freshman Team, and sophomore guard Boogie Ellis was named the Sixth Man of the Year.

Nolley II led the Tigers in scoring in the regular season at 13.1 points per game, and he is the Tigers’ top free throw shooter at 85.4 percent (41-48). He is also connecting from 3-point range at 37.9 percent (50-132), with the 50 3-pointers being the most on the team.

Nolley II is 11th in the AAC in scoring, tied for 10th in 3-point percentage and is seventh in 3-pointers made. He is just shy of qualifying for the conference’s free throw leaderboard, where his percentage would rank fourth.

Entering the season, the Fairburn, Ga., native was on the All-AAC Second Team and the John R. Wooden Award Watch List for the nation’s most outstanding player. Last season as a freshman at Virginia Tech, Nolley II was on the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman Team and made All-ACC Honorable Mention.

Cisse is the second-straight Tiger to earn AAC Freshman of the Year, joining Precious Achiuwa in 2020. Achiuwa and Lester Quinones were also both on the All-Freshman Team a season ago. In his debut campaign in 2020-21, Cisse averaged 7.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in the regular season, and he also contributed 1.9 blocks per game.

He is the AAC’s leading shot blocker, and he is tied for sixth in rebounding and is fourth in offensive rebounds per game (2.4). He also ranks fifth in the conference in field goal percentage (.548). In the preseason, Cisse was named the league’s Rookie of the Year and was on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List for best center in the nation.

Cisse is 0.1 rebound per game shy of being the fifth Tiger freshman since 1992-93 to average at least 7.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in their first season.

Ellis has been a steady presence for the Tigers, starting nine games but playing in all 22 in the regular season. He is tied for third on the team at 9.3 points per game, and he is tops on the team and tied for eighth in the conference with a 38.0 percent mark from 3-point range (38-100).

Down the stretch in the regular season Ellis was a force for the Tigers, as he led the team in scoring in three of Memphis’ last four games and made 13 3-pointers in those four contests.

After securing the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye, the Tigers (15-7, 11-4 AAC) begin play in the 2021 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Championship in the quarterfinals Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. The Tigers will play at 9 p.m. on ESPNU against the winner of the game between sixth-seeded UCF and 11th-seeded East Carolina.

Memphis' third-place finish in the AAC is its best since finishing third in the conference in 2013-14.

The Tigers enter tournament play having won six of their last seven games and nine-of-11 overall.

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the men’s basketball award winners and all-conference teams for the 2020-21 season ahead of the 2021 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, to be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 11-14. The selections were made by the league’s 11 head coaches.

Houston junior Quentin Grimes and Wichita State sophomore Tyson Etienne both earned Player of the Year honors. Shocker head coach Isaac Brown was a unanimous selection as Coach of the Year.

Houston had two more individual award winners as seniors DeJon Jarreau and Justin Gorham were named Defensive Player of the Year and the Most Improved Player, respectively. Memphis’ Moussa Cisse was named the Freshman of the Year, while Tiger sophomore Boogie Ellis and Tulsa senior Darien Jackson both earned Sixth Man of the Year accolades. Temple senior J.P. Moorman II earned the league’s Sportsmanship Award.

Brown, named interim head coach at Wichita State just before the season began on Nov. 17, led the Shockers to The American’s regular-season title with a 15-4 overall record and 11-2 tally in conference play. For his efforts, the interim title has also been removed.

Grimes is second in scoring in The American with 17.9 points per game and eighth in the league with 6.2 rebounds per game. Etienne is fourth in scoring with 17.1 points per contest and fourth in 3-point field goal percentage at 40.0 percent.

Jarreau was the 2019 Sixth Man of the Year, while Gorham is leading The American with 9.4 rebounds per game. Cisse leads the conference with 1.9 blocks per game and is sixth in rebounding at 6.9 per contest.

Ellis is averaging 9.3 points per game off the bench for Memphis, while Jackson leads the league with a 65.1 percent field goal percentage. Moorman II is a two-time captain for the Owls and has been one of the most engaged student-athletes on Temple’s campus, including being a part of the newly-formed student-athlete group, Owls4Justice.

Grimes, Etienne and SMU junior Kendric Davis were unanimous all-conference first-team selections and were joined on the first team by East Carolina junior Jayden Gardner and Memphis sophomore Landers Nolley II.

A trio of Cougars were named to the second team, including Jarreau, Gorham and sophomore Marcus Sasser. They were joined on the second team by a pair of seniors, Cincinnati’s Keith Williams and Tulsa’s Brandon Rachal.

UCF seniors Brandon Mahan and Darius Perry were named to the third team and were joined by SMU senior Feron Hunt, Temple sophomore Khalif Battle, Tulane sophomore Jaylen Forbes and Wichita State redshirt-senior Alterique Gilbert.

Cisse was joined on the all-freshman team by UCF’s Isaiah Adams, Cincinnati’s Tari Eason, USF’s Caleb Murphy, Temple’s Damian Dunn and Wichita State’s Ricky Council IV.

Gardner was a second-team all-conference selection in 2020, while Davis, Jolly and Rachal were previously third-team honorees.

2020-21 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Honors

Player of the Year

Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston

Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State

Coach of the Year

Isaac Brown, Wichita State*

Defensive Player of the Year

DeJon Jarreau, Sr., G, Houston

Freshman of the Year

Moussa Cisse, C, Memphis

Most Improved Player

Justin Gorham, Sr., F, Houston

Sixth Man of the Year

Boogie Ellis, So., G, Memphis

Darien Jackson, Sr., G, Tulsa

Sportsmanship Award

J.P. Moorman II, Sr., F, Temple

All-Conference First Team

Jayden Gardner, Jr., F, East Carolina

Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston*

Landers Nolley II, So., G, Memphis

Kendric Davis, Jr., G, SMU*

Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State*

All-Conference Second Team

Keith Williams, Sr., G, Cincinnati

DeJon Jarreau, Sr., G, Houston

Justin Gorham, Sr., F, Houston

Marcus Sasser, So., G, Houston

Brandon Rachal, Sr., F, Tulsa

All-Conference Third Team

Brandon Mahan, Sr., G, UCF

Darius Perry, Sr., G, UCF

Feron Hunt, Jr., F, SMU

Khalif Battle, So., G, Temple

Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane

Alterique Gilbert, R-Sr., G, Wichita State