Can’t go to the Memphis Tigers’ football game? Restaurants hope you join them for the fun

Memphis restaurants are hoping Tigers fans will give them a boost in sales, even as they continue observing COVID-19 guidelines.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With so many fans unable to attend games this season and not able to tailgate due to COVID-19, local business are hoping to fill the gap.

Business owner told Local 24 News they hope Saturday’s game will provide a boost in sales, either from people going out for the game or doing take-out for their own watch parties at home.

Railgarten in midtown is hosting a Memphis Tigers watch party. With two acres of space, they're optimistic that people will come out.

“As great as the Tigers have been the last couple of years, we get a pretty good bit of business pre-game and post-game, and we're hoping that the fans still come out and enjoy themselves. There's plenty of space to social distance,” said Jack Phillips, Railgarten Owner.