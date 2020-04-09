Can’t go to the Memphis Tigers’ football game? Restaurants hope you join them for the fun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With so many fans unable to attend games this season and not able to tailgate due to COVID-19, local business are hoping to fill the gap.
Business owner told Local 24 News they hope Saturday’s game will provide a boost in sales, either from people going out for the game or doing take-out for their own watch parties at home.
Railgarten in midtown is hosting a Memphis Tigers watch party. With two acres of space, they're optimistic that people will come out.
“As great as the Tigers have been the last couple of years, we get a pretty good bit of business pre-game and post-game, and we're hoping that the fans still come out and enjoy themselves. There's plenty of space to social distance,” said Jack Phillips, Railgarten Owner.
Keep in mind in Shelby County restaurants have to stay at 50% capacity. The Memphis Tigers will take on Arkansas State at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.