Memphis Tigers announce return to 100% capacity for 2021-2022 athletics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers Tuesday announced a return to 100% capacity for all sports for the upcoming 2021-2022 athletic year.

That includes football, basketball, and other sports.

As of now, there will be some masking requirements for indoor common areas, but those are subject to change.

In accordance with Shelby County Health Department Directive No. 21, Memphis Athletics has announced it is proceeding with plans to operate its venues at full capacity in the upcoming 2021-22 athletic year.

This includes Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, FedExForum and Elma Roane Fieldhouse, along with Larry O. Finch Center and the venues located on Park Avenue Campus. At the Liberty Bowl, fans will not be required to wear masks outdoors, rather only in indoor common areas, which is subject to change as the season approaches. Additional information will be available in the coming months.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming all of our fans back to games in the fall,” Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said. “We appreciate the guidance of the Shelby County Health Department in navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 15 months, and we will continue to stay apprised of any new developments and work closely with our partners to operate our venues safely.”

Additionally, the deadline to renew existing football season tickets has been extended to Tuesday, June 8. Renewals can be done at THIS LINK.

Season tickets for the 2021 football season start at just $99, and with the Tigers coming off a record seventh-straight bowl appearance more than half of available tickets are reduced in price. Memphis’ seven home games in 2021 include longtime SEC rival Mississippi State (Sept. 18) and American Athletic Conference foes Navy (Oct. 14), SMU (Nov. 6) and East Carolina (Nov. 13).

Season tickets can be purchased online at THIS LINK or by calling (901) 678-2331.

Information on men’s and women’s basketball tickets for 2021-22 will be available later this summer.

Tiger Scholarship Fund contributions for football and men's basketball seats were due May 15, and the new seat selection process is being planned for late June. For those needing to complete their contributions to retain their seats, email TSF@memphis.edu or call (901) 678-2334.