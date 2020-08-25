Memphis Tigers’ soccer and volleyball seasons postponed

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Tigers’ men's soccer, women's soccer, and volleyball fans will have to wait to cheer on their team.
Tuesday, the American Athletic Conference postponed soccer and volleyball competition to spring of 2021.
NEWS RELEASE FROM THE AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference announced today that it will postpone all competition and conference championships in the sports of men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball until the spring of 2021 to align with the NCAA championship season. A decision regarding cross country competition will be forthcoming pending further NCAA clarification.
The decision was approved by the conference’s athletic directors and senior woman administrators following the NCAA Division I Board of Directors’ confirmation that NCAA Division I fall championships would move to the spring.
“We remain committed to providing our student-athletes a quality experience and competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics,” said American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco. “We were prepared to conduct competition in the fall in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, but moving to the spring was in the best interest of our student-athletes as it will align our schedules to allow our teams to compete for national championships.”
The American will announce the spring regular season and championship formats and schedules after the NCAA Division I Council clarifies the revised playing and practice season and championship formats.
From University of Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch:
"These are difficult decisions made with the best interest of the student-athletes at heart," said Laird Veatch, University of Memphis Director of Athletics.
"This decision provides our student-athletes the best opportunity to optimize their experience this year by aligning with the NCAA Championship season. We feel for our student-athletes and coaches who have endured continual change during this pandemic. We remain focused and committed to providing academic, medical and other support for all of our student-athletes," Veatch said.