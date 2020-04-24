Memphis Tigers star Precious Achiuwa declares for NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Precious Achiuwa has declared for the NBA Draft, the Tigers leading scorer announced Friday.
The announcement was expected for the American Athletic Conference's player and freshman of the year. The 6-foot-9 Achiuwa was the only freshman in the nation to average a double-double last year, and is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2020 Draft.
The Memphis Tigers return bigmen Lance Thomas, Isaiah Stokes, and Malcolm Dandridge, and have signed JUCO forward Ahmad Rand to the Class of 2020.
